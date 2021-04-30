Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.39.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.