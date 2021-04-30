Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 921.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $46.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

