WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will report sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.99 billion and the highest is $4.12 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $16.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCC. KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in WESCO International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 380,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after buying an additional 167,807 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in WESCO International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,834,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $93.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.36. WESCO International has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $95.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.26.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

