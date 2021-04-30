Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 31,797 Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 31,797 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,000. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after buying an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 317.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 491,164 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 373,426 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 207,866 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after buying an additional 164,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 172,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $22,856,000 after buying an additional 145,230 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.75. The company had a trading volume of 22,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.39 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.31.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

