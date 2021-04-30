Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $86.03 and last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 11571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAB. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

In other news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $990,563.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after acquiring an additional 776,821 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 284.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 197,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 146,348 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 564.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 126,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 107,071 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,551,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 158,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

