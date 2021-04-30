Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of WY opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $40.56.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

