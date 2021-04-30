Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $40.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.