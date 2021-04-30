Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $119.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

