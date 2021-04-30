Whittier Trust Co. Has $4.61 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of TopBuild worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 178.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in TopBuild by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TopBuild by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,477,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.14.

NYSE:BLD opened at $225.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $80.77 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.97.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

