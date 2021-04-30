Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.71.

NYSE:FICO opened at $533.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $501.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $327.90 and a twelve month high of $547.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The business had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total value of $7,283,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,178 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,124. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.