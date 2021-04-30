Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 4,794 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Avantor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,178.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $32.68 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.36 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

