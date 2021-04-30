Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 320.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,818 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.08.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $135.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total value of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

