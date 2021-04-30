Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 82,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.35 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $104.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.60.

