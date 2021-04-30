Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,602 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 43.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,185,000 after purchasing an additional 145,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at $13,425,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $67.12 and a twelve month high of $127.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.