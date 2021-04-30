Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

WFC stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $46.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.42.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.