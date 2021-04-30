Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 200 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $72.56 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $72.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.94.

