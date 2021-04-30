Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 2,197 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 102.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.95. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

