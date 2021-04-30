Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 6,478 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 138,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $94.66. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.19%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.94.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

