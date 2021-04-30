Whittier Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $115,104,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,017,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 614,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,467,000 after buying an additional 379,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 148,871 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth approximately $16,972,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE:CW opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $81.72 and a 1-year high of $130.86.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $668.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.07 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.35%.

In other news, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,477 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $167,403.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,572,815.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,929 shares of company stock worth $3,322,834. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.