Whittier Trust Co. Sells 226 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $493,517,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after purchasing an additional 876,961 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chubb by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 748,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,155,000 after buying an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,419,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,557,000 after buying an additional 506,107 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CB opened at $169.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $93.10 and a one year high of $179.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

