WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.79.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLDBF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on WildBrain from $1.60 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WildBrain from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised WildBrain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of WildBrain stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.81. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

