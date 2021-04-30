William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

NYSE BRO opened at $52.81 on Thursday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $53.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 168,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

