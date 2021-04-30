William Blair Comments on J & J Snack Foods Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $164.70 on Thursday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $169.88. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.13 and its 200-day moving average is $153.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 207.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,008 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.