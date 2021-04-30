Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.88.

Wingstop stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $157.62. 6,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,177. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.34.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,106,000 after buying an additional 97,504 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 23.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

