Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WING. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $161.88.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,177. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 164.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,172,133. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,868 shares of company stock valued at $224,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Wingstop by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,053,000 after acquiring an additional 122,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 173,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,106,000 after purchasing an additional 97,504 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

