Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ZEN. Cowen raised their price objective on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $70.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total value of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

