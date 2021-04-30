Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $31,532.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for about $205.86 or 0.00375856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,881 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

