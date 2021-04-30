WOM Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $24.90 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $24.90 million and $1.00 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

