Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $690,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 85,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,370 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Intel by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,715 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,427,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

