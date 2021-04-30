Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 504,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 458,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 287,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,393,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,985,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $148.19. 7,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,326. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.23. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $98.08 and a 52-week high of $149.08.

