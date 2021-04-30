Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 308 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 52,546 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPVU traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.32. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

