Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $310.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $296.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Workday presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.04.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $254.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.41. Workday has a 1 year low of $144.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,810,469.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after buying an additional 106,280 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,978,000 after purchasing an additional 422,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,390,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

