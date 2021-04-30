WPP (NYSE:WPP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get WPP alerts:

NYSE:WPP traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.35. The stock had a trading volume of 953 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.37. WPP has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $69.32.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. WPP’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.