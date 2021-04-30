Xaar (LON:XAR) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $145.75

Xaar plc (LON:XAR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 145.75 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 145 ($1.89). Xaar shares last traded at GBX 166 ($2.17), with a volume of 771,503 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.68 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 145.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.96.

About Xaar (LON:XAR)

Xaar plc develops digital inkjet technology in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates in three segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, and 3D Printing. The company designs and manufactures piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet print heads, product decoration systems, industrial 3D printing systems, inks and fluids, and system components.

