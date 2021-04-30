Xend Finance (XEND) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00066616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.38 or 0.00280724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.95 or 0.01110634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00717438 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,510.79 or 0.99892953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

