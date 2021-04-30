XMax (XMX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $584,778.00

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. XMax has a market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $584,778.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XMax coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, XMax has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

XMax Coin Profile

XMax is a coin. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . XMax’s official website is www.xmx.com . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

