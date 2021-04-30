XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading 8% Higher This Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 27.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. During the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 8% higher against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $5.65 million and approximately $15.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00066031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.32 or 0.00285404 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $619.19 or 0.01130501 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002544 BTC.

XTRABYTES Coin Profile

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

