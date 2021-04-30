Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.09

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.09 and last traded at $111.99, with a volume of 713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,307 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

