Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. On average, analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.07. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,864. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $195,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $639,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

