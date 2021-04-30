Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON AUY opened at GBX 342.50 ($4.47) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.16. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 484.25 ($6.33).

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.