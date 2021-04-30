Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE YRI traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.66. The company had a trading volume of 228,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$601.91 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Senior Officer Sofia Tsakos sold 7,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total transaction of C$41,845.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,237,743. Insiders have sold a total of 130,943 shares of company stock valued at $735,585 in the last quarter.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.