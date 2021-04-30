Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AUY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

