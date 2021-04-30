Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) PT Raised to C$2.00

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) had its target price raised by Raymond James to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Yangarra Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cormark reissued a na rating and set a C$2.00 price objective (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, March 5th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Yangarra Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.46.

YGR stock traded up C$0.03 on Thursday, reaching C$1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,608. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.84. Yangarra Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$1.35. The firm has a market cap of C$95.63 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

