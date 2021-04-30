Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) Short Interest Up 71.1% in April

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 404,200 shares, a growth of 71.1% from the March 31st total of 236,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,021.0 days.
Shares of YUEIF stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10.
Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile
