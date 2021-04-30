Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

NYSE YUM traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.37. 15,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,222. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.17. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $119.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,619,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,322,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,447 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $301,006,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,956,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,840,844,000 after buying an additional 753,492 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,340,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after buying an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.