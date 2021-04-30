Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post $186.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $188.20 million. Bally’s reported sales of $109.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year sales of $894.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.75 million to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $813.56 million to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bally’s.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp sold 56,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $3,930,354.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,510 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 975,563 shares of company stock worth $54,696,925. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $9,542,000.

Bally’s stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,816. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -137.30 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.26.

About Bally’s

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bally’s (BALY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.