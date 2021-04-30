Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53. Celanese reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $12.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.25 to $13.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

CE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 101.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 38.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the third quarter valued at about $2,554,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 578,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,451. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $160.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.