Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Post Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.41 and the lowest is $2.24. Cintas posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Cintas’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $351.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cintas has a 52 week low of $197.13 and a 52 week high of $369.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

