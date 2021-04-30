Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 4,809.43%.

SOLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

SOLO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 639,003 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

