Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTA. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,122,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after buying an additional 2,439,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,543,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,511,000 after acquiring an additional 978,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.37. 1,677,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 192.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.40. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $29.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

